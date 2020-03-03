Ukraine reports first coronavirus case - health official

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has its first confirmed coronavirus case, Ihor Kuzin, the acting head of the Health Ministry’s public health centre, told Reuters on Tuesday.

The man was hospitalised on Saturday in the western city of Chernivtsi, having travelled to Ukraine from Italy via Romania, Kuzin said.

The coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.