Nissan to extend production halt for most U.S. plants

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said Thursday it is extending a production halt for most U.S. manufacturing plants in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan, which began gradually resuming production operations at its Infiniti powertrain plant in Decherd, Tennessee last week, said it would assess current market demand and supplier readiness before setting a restart date for the remaining plants. Many automakers hope to resume U.S. production starting May 18 after halting operations in late March.