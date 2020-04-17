U.S. coronavirus death toll climbs to over 33,000 - Reuters tally

An ambulance worker is seen outside the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, where 42 people have died from the COVID-19 disease pandemic and at least 127 elderly people out of the 163 residents have tested positive in one of the worst clusters of the new coronavirus in the United States, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - U.S. coronavirus deaths rose above 33,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, even as President Donald Trump laid out White House guidelines for reopening the economy.

The United States is the world’s worst-affected country with fatalities doubling in just a week.

Deaths rose by nearly 2,200 on Thursday, with a few U.S. states yet to report, after a record single-day increase of 2,507 Wednesday.

Seven Northeastern states on Thursday extended a shutdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak until May 15. The extensions, and stay-at-home directives, came as Trump touted his plan for the least-affected states to reopen May 1 or sooner. [nL2N2C40TS]

The shutdown has crushed the nation’s economy, sinking it to levels not seen since the Great Depression nearly a century ago as more than 20 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits after losing their paychecks from shuttered businesses and industries.

U.S. coronavirus cases totaled more than 665,000 on Thursday, up nearly 28,000. New cases rose by 30,000 on Wednesday, the biggest increase in five days, according to the Reuters tally.