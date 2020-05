U.S. CDC reports 1,384,930 coronavirus cases, 83,947 deaths

Healthcare workers from the CHA Everett Hospital watch as F-15s from the Massachusetts National Guard 104th Fighter Wing fly over Boston to thank healthcare workers and first responders amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Everett, Massachusetts, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,384,930 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,869 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,701 to 83,947.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 13, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.