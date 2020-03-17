U.S. CDC reports 4,275 coronavirus cases, 75 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 4,275 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 739 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 7 to 75.

It said the cases had been reported by 53 states including District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on March 16. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC tally includes 49 cases among people repatriated from Japan and Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.