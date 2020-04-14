Pelosi rejects McConnell emergency coronavirus spending plan, urges Fed to widen loans

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Pelosi holds coronavirus aid bill signing ceremony on March 27, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said House Democrats could not accept Senate Republican’s proposed emergency spending plan amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying it did not do enough to help hospitals or state and local governments.

Pelosi, in a statement before a call with fellow Democrats planned for Thursday, also called on the Federal Reserve to extend its loans to include nonprofits organizations as well as universities under a previously approved coronavirus-related relief lending program.