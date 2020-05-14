Trump is open to more coronavirus stimulus, but not Democrats' plan - White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters with the Washington Monument in the background as he departs on travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to negotiations on another possible stimulus bill amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but not the one put forward by House of Representatives Democrats, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at the White House that the Republican president “was taking his time” to weigh what - if any - more federal action was needed. “He’s open to it,” she added, saying he would like to see a payroll tax cut but that it was not a requirement.