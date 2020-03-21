U.S. Senate's coronavirus package would be worth more than $2 trillion - White House adviser

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks about coronavirus at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coronavirus stimulus package being negotiated by the U.S. Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Saturday.

“The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP,” Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Kudlow said: “That’s correct.”

“We’re just trying to cover the right bases,” Kudlow said as he entered the talks. “It’s a problem of weeks and months, not years. We just want a bridge.”

Kudlow also said lawmakers are considering a payroll tax holiday for small businesses.