Economic News
June 10, 2020 / 5:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. economy has hit turning point - White House's Kudlow

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday it appears that the U.S. economy, plunged rapidly into a recession by the coronavirus pandemic about three months ago, has already hit a turning point.

“The stock market is presaging an upturn in the economy,” he said in an interview with CNBC, pointing to the recent run-up of the stock market as well as a variety of indicators he said were green shoots of the economy.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
