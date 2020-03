NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci gives television interviews about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The top U.S. infectious diseases expert said on Saturday that the country has recorded 20,226 case of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said President Donald Trump’s declaration on Friday of a national emergency meant “now it’s all systems go” to ramp up testing in efforts to contain the pandemic.