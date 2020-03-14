Fauci says U.S. has 2,226 coronavirus cases but hasn't yet 'reached peak' of outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing held by U.S. President Donald Trump with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - The top U.S. infectious diseases expert said on Saturday that the country has recorded 2,226 case of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said President Donald Trump’s declaration on Friday of a national emergency meant “now it’s all systems go” to ramp up testing in efforts to contain the pandemic.

(Corrects number of cases to 2,226 in headline and first paragraph, not 20,226)