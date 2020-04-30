Coronavirus originated in China but was 'not manmade or genetically modified': U.S. spy agency

FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. To match Special Report HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PATH Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS IMAGE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY, AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY.MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. spy agencies believe the COVID-19 virus originated in China but was not manmade or genetically modified, the agency that oversees U.S. intelligence operations said on Thursday.

“The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified,” the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a statement, adding that U.S. spy agencies would “continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”