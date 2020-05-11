World News
May 11, 2020 / 4:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iowa governor, after possible coronavirus exposure at White House, to partially self-quarantine

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said on Monday she would limit her interactions with other people as part of a modified self-quarantine plan in case she had been exposed to the deadly coronavirus during a visit to the White House last Wednesday and meetings in Iowa with Vice President Mike Pence on Friday.

“During that time, we’ve learned that a member of the vice president’s staff tested positive for Covid-19. This weekend I was notified that the individual was present during my visit to the White House, although I had no direct contact with her,” Reynolds said in a streamed press conference, adding that her modified plan is similar to that followed by some members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
