Money News
March 17, 2020 / 5:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. calls on construction companies to donate face masks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday called on U.S. construction companies to donate their respirator masks to hospitals and other health care providers combating the coronavirus outbreak amid a nationwide shortage.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made the request at a news conference at the White House. The administration recently allowed healthcare workers to use so-called N95 face masks not specifically approved for medical use to treat patients amid the outbreak.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
