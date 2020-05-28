Technology News
May 28, 2020 / 2:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump marks 100,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths milestone on Twitter

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as he stands in front of a chart labeled “Goals of Community Mitigation” showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus as 1,500,000 - 2,200,000 without any intervention and a projected 100,000 - 240,000 deaths with intervention taken to curtail the spread of the virus during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 U.S. deaths in a Twitter post on Thursday, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” Trump said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

