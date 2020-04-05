World News
April 5, 2020 / 3:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says thousands of military to be sent to help states battle coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

“We’re going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help,” Trump said in a daily briefing with reporters.

He added that 1,000 military personnel are being sent to New York City, including military doctors and nurses.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Makini Brice; writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Richard Chang

