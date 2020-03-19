Mnuchin urges Congress to pass massive economic relief bill by next week

U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answer questions during the Trump administration's daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday urged Congress to move quickly to pass a massive $1 trillion economic relief measure by early next week, saying he expects bipartisan support for the bill to get cash payments to Americans.

Mnuchin, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said the federal government was focused on being able to provide liquidity to companies and that it had no problem issuing more debt, but that it expected loans to businesses to be paid back.