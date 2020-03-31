World News
March 31, 2020 / 4:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

New York coronavirus deaths rise to 1,550 - governor

Cyclists ride through a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

(Reuters) - The number of people in New York who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by more than 9,000 from a day earlier to 75,795, with deaths rising by 27 percent to 1,550, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

“The virus is more powerful, more dangerous than we expected,” Cuomo told a daily news briefing. “We’re still going up the mountain, the main battle is on top of the mountain.”

reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

