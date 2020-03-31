New York coronavirus deaths rise to 1,550 - governor

Cyclists ride through a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

(Reuters) - The number of people in New York who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by more than 9,000 from a day earlier to 75,795, with deaths rising by 27 percent to 1,550, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

“The virus is more powerful, more dangerous than we expected,” Cuomo told a daily news briefing. “We’re still going up the mountain, the main battle is on top of the mountain.”