New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day: governor

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his state’s healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.

Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also disclosed an outline of how he would begin to reopen businesses, starting with the most essential businesses and those where the risk of infection spread was smallest.