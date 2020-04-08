New York has 779 more deaths, governor says social distancing working

(Reuters) - New York’s efforts at social distancing are working to get the coronavirus pandemic under control even as the number of deaths over the past 24 hours hit a new high of 779 across the state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

“Don’t start doing a retrospective like it’s over,” Cuomo told a daily briefing on the states’ coronavirus response, urging residents to stay at home as much as possible. “We are not through it. It’s not over.”