Rare child syndrome linked to COVID-19 now in 13 countries: New York governor

(Reuters) - The number of countries that have reported cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 and impacting children has nearly doubled in the past week to 13, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday.

New York, which has taken a lead in tracking the so-called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children in the United States, is one of 25 U.S. states with reported cases of the syndrome, Cuomo said.