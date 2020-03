U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to news reporters ahead of a vote on the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects that her chamber will approve the coronavirus economic relief bill passed by the Senate late on Wednesday in a strong bipartisan vote on Friday.

Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that the bill is about “mitigation” of the effects of the deadly global pandemic.