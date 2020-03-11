Trump working on executive order to limit dependence on China for medical supplies - Rubio

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) talks to reporters following a classified national security briefing of the U.S. Senate on developments with Iran after attacks by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will issue an executive order to enforce Buy American requirements for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment and to fast-track approval of certain drugs in the hope of limiting U.S. reliance on China during the current spread of coronavirus, Senator Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

“The coronavirus outbreak has been a wake-up call that we must combat America’s supply chain vulnerabilities and dependence on China in critical sectors of our economy,” Rubio said in a statement. “The Trump Administration’s forthcoming Executive Order is a very strong first step toward increasing domestic production.”