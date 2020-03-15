U.S. disease expert Fauci sees no domestic U.S. flight restrictions

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing held by U.S. President Donald Trump with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned Americans that the coronavirus outbreak could get worse before it gets better, but said he did not expect the United States to restrict domestic travel in the near future.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News’ “This Week” program he was confident the U.S. government was doing everything needed to contain the outbreak and avert a worst-case scenario.

He said U.S. moves to block travel from China had helped, as would new restrictions on travel from Europe, but there had been no serious discussion about limiting travel within the United States.

“I don’t see that right now in the immediate future. But remember, we are very open-minded about whatever it takes,” he said.