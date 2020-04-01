World News
April 1, 2020 / 5:31 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S.' Pelosi wants "vote by mail" provisions in next coronavirus bill

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosts a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she hopes “vote by mail” provisions can be part of the next coronavirus response plan being put together by House Democrats.

Speaking in a conference call, Pelosi said at least $2 billion was needed to enable voting by mail, in order to give citizens a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. She said Democrats had gotten just $400 million for that purpose in a recent bill.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Editing by Franklin Paul

