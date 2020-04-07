Trump accuses U.S. Health Department watchdog of 'fake dossier' on coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump points at a reporter as he talks about the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General's report on the shortage of novel coronavirus tests for hospitals during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the U.S. Health Department’s inspector general of having produced a “fake dossier” on American hospitals suffering shortages on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

The president, taking aim at yet another federal agency watchdog, did not provide any reason for questioning the health department inspector general’s report on critical shortages.

The findings confirmed what governors, mayors and local health officials have been saying for weeks: that hospitals nationwide had insufficient capacity to handle the surge of coronavirus patients.

But Trump suggested the inspector general was politically motivated and asked why she had not spoken to admirals, generals, the vice president or others in charge before doing the report.

“Another Fake Dossier,” he wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of the Inspector General is led by Christi Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general, who has served in the office since 1999.

The office did not return a request for comment on Trump’s tweet.

Trump’s criticism came less than a week after he notified Congress on Friday he was firing the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community, who was involved in triggering an impeachment probe of the Republican president last year.