World News
May 6, 2020 / 1:36 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Trump says will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the White House coronavirus task force would continue its work on the pandemic, focusing on vaccines and therapeutics, a day after he said it would wind down its operations.

“Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump said in a series of tweets.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

