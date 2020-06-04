Money News
GAVI raises $567 million of $2 billion goal to buy COVID-19 vaccines for poor

LONDON (Reuters) - The GAVI vaccines alliance said on Thursday it had raised $567 million towards an initial goal of $2 billion from international donors for an Advanced Market Commitment to buy future COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.

The deal would help secure enough COVID-19 vaccine doses - when the shots have been developed - for poor countries to immunise healthcare workers and those at high risk, it said, as well as creating a “buffer of doses” for use when needed.

