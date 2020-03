A woman wears a protective mask as she checks her phone at a quarantined area for repatriated people from oversea due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam March 24, 2020. REUTERS/KHAM

HANOI (Reuters) - All unnecessary services in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, have been ordered to shut down as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the city’s ruling body said on Wednesday.

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organise events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings, the Hanoi People’s Committee said in a statement.