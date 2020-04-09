World News
Vietnam can produce 5.72 million surgical masks a day - government statement

A man wears protective mask as he walks past a propaganda banner promoting prevention against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/Files

HANOI (Reuters) - The Vietnamese government said on Thursday the Southeast Asian country can produce 5.72 million surgical masks a day to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 70 surgical mask producers in Vietnam that can also produce 40,000 N95 masks a day, the government said in a statement on its website.

There are also 40 firms capable of producing 7 million fabric masks per day, it said, adding that they had exported 7 million masks during the pandemic.

