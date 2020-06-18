Vietnam in talks to ease entry for visitors from China, South Korea, Japan

FILE PHOTO: A health worker checks the temperature of a soccer fan before a soccer match between Viettel and Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh of the V.League, the national soccer league, after the Government eased nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is holding talks aimed at easing the entry of citizens from China, South Korea and Japan into the country after restrictions on foreign visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“The resumption of travel must be based on strict disease prevention measures,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement.

After recording only 335 COVID-19 cases and no deaths, Vietnam has seen no community infections for more than two months, putting it on course to resume economic activity earlier than many other countries.

Hang said Vietnam intended to initially ease entry for business visitors and skilled personnel returning to work in Vietnam, adding that Vietnamese should also be able to work in these countries.

According to a media report, around 1,000 Chinese citizens will enter Vietnam this month by train to work at an industrial park in the central province of Quang Ngai.

The Chinese workers will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival, online newspaper VnExpress reported, citing an executive of Hanoi Railway Transport Co.

A number of countries in Asia that have done better containing the spread of the virus have been weighing up easing entry restrictions or creating so-called “travel bubbles” between them.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was quoted by media as saying on Thursday Japan would ease entry restrictions for people coming from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam.