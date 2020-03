Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Inc Executive Chairman Bob Iger will forgo his salary and newly named Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek will take a 50% pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an internal email.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.