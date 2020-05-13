WHO chief "shocked and appalled" by Afghan clinic attack

FILE PHOTO: Afghan security forces stand guard outside Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital which came under attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he was “shocked and appalled” by an attack on a maternity clinic run by the international humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières in Afghanistan.

Gunmen dressed in police uniforms on Tuesday stormed the Kabul hospital that housed the clinic, killing 16 people including two newborn babies.

Medical facilities “should never be a target”, Tedros told an online press briefing.