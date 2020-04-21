Singapore challenged by coronavirus, but has system to handle it - WHO

Medical personnel sort out medical supplies at a dormitory during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MANILA (Reuters) - Singapore is facing a very challenging situation to tackle a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, but has the healthcare system and risk management capacity to handle it, the World Health Organization’s regional chief said on Tuesday.

Takeshi Kasai, the WHO Western Pacific director, said at a regular briefing that Singapore had prior experience dealing with virus outbreaks and despite facing “very difficult challenges” from a surge in infections, was in a good position to manage it.

The city-state has 8,014 cases of coronavirus, the largest number in Southeast Asia.