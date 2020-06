FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious when they first show symptoms, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and the World Health Organization’s technical lead on the pandemic, said in a briefing on Tuesday.

She said a sub-set of people do not develop symptoms, but can still infect others, and as many as 40% of transmissions may be by asymptomatic cases.