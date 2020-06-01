World News
June 1, 2020 / 4:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

No evidence potency of coronavirus changing, says WHO

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) are pictured during the World Health Assembly (WHA) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - There is no evidence the new coronavirus has been altering either in its form of transmission or severity of the disease it causes, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Monday.

“In terms of transmissibility, that has not changed, in terms of severity, that has not changed,” Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, told a media briefing.

“What’s important is that there are measures in place to reduce and to suppress transmission.”

