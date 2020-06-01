No evidence potency of coronavirus changing, says WHO

(Reuters) - There is no evidence the new coronavirus has been altering either in its form of transmission or severity of the disease it causes, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Monday.
“In terms of transmissibility, that has not changed, in terms of severity, that has not changed,” Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, told a media briefing.
“What’s important is that there are measures in place to reduce and to suppress transmission.”
