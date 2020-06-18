World News
June 18, 2020 / 10:28 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

WHO drawing up plans for 'fair, equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is drawing up plans to help decide who should be prioritised for a vaccine against COVID-19 once an inoculation has been approved, its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.

The framework to ensure “fair and equitable access” would give priority to three group: frontline workers such as medics and the police, vulnerable people over 65 years old or at higher risk due to illness, and those in higher-transmission settings such as meat factories, prisons or care homes, she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kelland in London; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Peter Graff

