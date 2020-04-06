Masks should be prioritised for health workers, any lifting of lockdowns gradual - WHO

FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concern on Monday that the wearing of medical masks by the general public could exacerbate the shortage for health workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdowns in many places are proving effective in dampening spread of the virus, but any lifting of restrictions requires a calibrated, step-wise approach based on data, it said.

“Masks alone cannot stop the pandemic, countries must continue to find, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Gheybresus told a news conference. He announced that Lady Gaga would direct a televised live concert with other top entertainers on April 18 to raise funds to help fight the pandemic.