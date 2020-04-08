WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agency’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism and suggestion that Washington could review funding.

“So my advice, three things,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing. “Please, unity at national level, no using COVID for political points. Second, honest solidarity at the global level. And honest leadership from the U.S. and China.”

He urged leaders not to “politicise” the virus.