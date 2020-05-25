World News
May 25, 2020 / 4:14 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

WHO worries about 'silent epidemic' unless Africa prioritises virus testing

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) are pictured during the World Health Assembly (WHA) following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Africa has so far been spared the worst impact of the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization is worried the continent could face a “silent epidemic” if its leaders do not prioritise testing for it, a WHO envoy said on Monday.

“My first point for Africa, my first concern, is that a lack of testing is leading to a silent epidemic in Africa. So we must continue to push leaders to prioritise testing,” Samba Sow told a news conference.

Writing by Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
