Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi cancelled due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A Wizz Air Airbus 321-231HA-LXJ aircraft taxis to runway at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, where Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi was due to attend, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday.

The press conference was cancelled “out of an abundance of caution and in line with government directives,” the email to media said.

Wizz Air was to announce new routes and other updates, according to an earlier invite sent to media.

The European airline said in December it would launch Wizz Air Abu Dhabi this year.

Abu Dhabi Airports CEO Bryan Thompson was also due to attend the press conference.