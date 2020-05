A health worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a market amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi-controlled government has recorded a first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the capital Sanaa, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday citing the health minister.

Masirah added the infection was recorded in a Somali national.