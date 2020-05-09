Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

CAIRO (Reuters) - A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemen’s Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthi’s health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.

This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthi’s control to two, including a Somali national who was found dead in a hotel.

Early on Friday, the internationally-recognized government reported nine new coronavirus cases in Aden and two deaths, bringing the total count in areas under control of the government to 34 infections with seven deaths.