U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago residency in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. March 7, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. Mandatory credit ALAN SANTOS - PRESIDENCIA DA REPUBLICA/via REUTERS

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Results of the coronavirus test for the delegation that traveled with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the United States are not yet ready, his son Eduardo Bolsonaro said on Twitter on Friday.

Eduardo’s tweet came after a columnist for the Rio de Janeiro daily O Dia reported that the president’s first test had been positive.