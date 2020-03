A worker in protective suit sprays disinfectants in front of a dress shop at popular market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Basra, Iraq March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

KERBALA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq cancelled Friday prayers in the Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city’s holy site said on Wednesday.

Kerbala, like the neighbouring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shi’ites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been cancelled last Friday.