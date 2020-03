Police officers wear protective gear as they prepare to evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 11 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,844.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,199 as of the end of Saturday, up by 10 from the previous day.