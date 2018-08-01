FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

WHO moving staff and supplies to Congo's new Ebola zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has started moving staff and supplies to the area of Democratic Republic of Congo affected by a new Ebola outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Ebola is a constant threat in DRC. What adds to our confidence in the country’s ability to respond is the transparency they have displayed once again,” Tedros said.

“We will fight this one as we did the last,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

