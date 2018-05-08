FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Congo confirms two Ebola cases in northwest, 10 suspected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the northwestern town of Bikoro, two government health official said on Tuesday, and one of them added that at least 10 more cases were suspected.

Jean Jack Muyembe, head of the national institute for biological research in the Democratic Republic of Congo, confirmed the two cases and said 10 more were suspected .

A source at the ministry of health also said that two cases had been confirmed.

Reporting by Benoit Nyemba and Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Gareth Jones

