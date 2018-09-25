WHO extremely concerned about Ebola "perfect storm" in Congo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo could deteriorate rapidly because of attacks by armed groups, community resistance and the geographic spread of the disease.

A Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a boy who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland/File Photo

“We are now extremely concerned that several factors may be coming together over the next weeks and months to create a perfect storm,” WHO’s head of emergency response Peter Salama told a news conference in Geneva.