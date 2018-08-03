FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

WHO says woman's Ebola death in hospital was 'trigger event'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The death and unsafe burial of a 65-year-old woman in Mangina in Democratic Republic of Congo was the critical event that set alarm bells ringing in the latest Ebola outbreak in late July, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

WHO’s emergency response chief Peter Salama said seven of the woman’s immediate family later also died from Ebola-like symptoms, and potential cases were now being traced in 10 localities.

Apart from Mangina in North Kivu province, there were now suspected cases in the local town of Beni and neighbouring Ituri province, Salama told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
